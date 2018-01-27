Windy close to workweek; rain moves in this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The sky is partly cloudy over Orlando Friday afternoon and the temperature surpassed 70 degrees, but the big weather story of the day has been the wind.

On Friday night, winds will continue to push into Central Florida from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph.

The low overnight will drop to 57 degrees.

On Saturday, clouds will build throughout the day with a high temperature of 74.

By Sunday, an area of low pressure will push more moisture across the state. The hight temperature will jump to 77 degrees, but rain chances increase to 80 percent Sunday afternoon.

NFL Pro Bowl attendees could be watching a wet game.

Most of the rain will move in after 2 p.m. The showers will flare up and then move west. Some of the heaviest rain is forecast to be west of Orlando over Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties.

For Monday rain chances go back down, along with the temperatures. The rain chance will be 20 percent and the high will be 68 degrees.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.