Wonderful workweek weather -- until Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of the workweek will absolutely beautiful across Central Florida.

Highs will range from 84 to 87 degrees Monday through Thursday, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date in Orlando is 83.

Overnight lows will increase from 60 to 70 degrees during those days.

"A new front moves in Friday, elevating rain chances to 50%," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridge siad.

Friday's high will be 85.

Scattered storms are also in the forecast over the weekend, with highs staying in the mid-80s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.