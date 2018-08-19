You guessed it! It feels like 100 degrees outside Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lots of sunshine Sunday will send temperature back to the mid-90s which will feel like the triple digits with all the humid air around.

If you are outside Sunday, News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos offered some tips.



"Keep in mind while you're outdoors for any amount of time to drink a lot of water and take breaks in the shade to prevent heat-related illness," Cokinos said. "Also wearing lighter colored clothing will help keep you cooler. Remember dark colors absorb the heat and lighter colors reflect it away from the body."

Isolated to scattered storms will roll in later this afternoon. Rain coverage will be 40 percent that's mainly along the I-4 corridor.

The storms are expected to linger through late Sunday night, moving over Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties tonight.

Low temperatures will stay in the mid-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

For beach-goers, it's not a bad day to hit the sand. Just keep an eye out for a passing shower or two.

Rain coverage near the coast is between 20 to 30 percent.



It's a great day for boating with no advisories on the water.

The latest from the National Hurricane Center shows no development is expected over the next five days.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.