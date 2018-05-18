You guessed it! More rain through weekend, next week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The News 6 weather team is continuing to pinpoint a humid, tropical unstable atmosphere across the Orlando area on Friday and into the weekend.

With this unstable air mass in place, rain chances will remain high especially as the atmosphere heats up in the afternoon hours.

Expect a 70 percent coverage of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday, with a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances drop slightly on Wednesday and Thursday into a typical summer-like seabreeze pattern.

Embedded with the showers on Friday and Saturday there will be a chance for a couple of stronger storms like the ones that have been rolling in during the past couple of afternoons. Most of the storms will come after 2 p.m. with lightning and a few stronger wind gusts. Those gusts could reach up to 60 mph or greater.

Temperatures will be a little bit below the average for about a week.

The average high in Orlando is 89 degrees. The high this weekend and all week will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will reach a high of 85 in Orlando on Friday afternoon.

Thursday in Orlando, the high was 86 degrees. Again, the average high for that date is 89 degrees.

Central Florida received .77 inches of rain Thursday putting the area deficit at 3.35 inches since January 1.



