You will want to celebrate this pinpoint forecast for the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the wet weather moves out of the Orlando area, several sunny days with slim rain chances are on tap in Central Florida.

"The front that brought the storms Monday and Tuesday has pushed south of the Orlando metro, so we can expect more and more sun to break out through the day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With lots of sunshine into the afternoon and high pressure building, we will be warming near the 90s for the next several days."

Orlando will reach 89 Wednesday, with a 20% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 88.

This front is moving South today. Most rain will push out and sun will move in. pic.twitter.com/aKplL8CjqX — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 15, 2019

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday through Sunday, with nearly no chance of rain.

Minimal rain chances return Monday at 20%.

"We still haven’t entered the rainy season. That generally happens around May 27," Bridges said. "That will be when the east and west coast sea breezes come together, sparking storms."

