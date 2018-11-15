What you can do to avoid road rage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, about 72 million people visited the Orlando area. If that sounds like a lot, it is: the entire state of Florida only had 116.5 million tourists in all of 2017. Orange and the surrounding counties have a high concentration of people on the road who probably don’t know exactly where they’re going and definitely aren’t used to how Floridians drive. Adding to the traffic mix: Florida has one of the highest populations of drivers over the age of 65.

Drivers are more frequently using their phones, distracted by kids, trying to eat and drive at the same time, or generally just being discourteous to others on the road. And that leads to frustration, aggravation, and, of course, road rage.

News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero has some tips below on how to keep your cool and how to avoid angry drivers. The infographic below includes some insights from AAA on what drivers are concerned about and how they react to the annoyances on the road.