GM puts up a booming third quarter

The Associated Press

Associated Press

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola fell more than 6% after General Motors cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak.

GM's adjusted earnings were $2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.72, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue of $35.5 billion also edged out most expectations.

Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Thursday.

The profit reversed an $806 million loss posted by GM in the second quarter as the company restarted factories that were shuttered by the novel coronavirus.

