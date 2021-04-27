Global stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a new record as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for assurance interest rates will be kept ultra-low. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING – Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a record as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for assurance that U.S. interest rates will be kept ultra-low.

Tokyo and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai advanced and London was little-changed.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% on Monday as gains for tech, bank and consumer stocks outweighed declines in health care shares.

The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to keep its key lending rate close to zero and inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases.

Investors expect U.S. corporate results due out this week to show stronger profits as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and consumer spending strengthens. Quarterly profits among companies in the S&P 500 are expected to be up 24% from this time a year ago, according to a survey by FactSet.

The Fed's announcement Wednesday “should be boring, as policymakers are widely expected to keep policy steady,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

Investor confidence has increased as governments roll out coronavirus vaccines they hope will allow business activity to return to normal. That has been tempered by unease about possible higher inflation and interest rates.

In early trading, the DAX in Frankfurt sank 0.2% to 15,272.83 while the FTSE in London was down less than 0.1% at 6,958.92. The CAC 40 in Paris gained less than 0.1% to 6,276.87.

