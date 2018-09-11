5G is coming to Orlando next year

ORLANDO, Fla. - AT&T Chief Technology Officer Andre Fuetsch said his company is ready to debut 5G technology in Orlando and other cities next year, to will ring in the next generation of connectivity.

Starting early next year, AT&T will roll out standards-based mobile 5G to 19 cities, including Jacksonville and Orlando. The company started using 5G, last week in Waco, Texas. The company made the first standards-based mobile 5G millimeter wave connection to transfer data.

To begin the rollout of 5G, AT&T officials said they will use millimeter wave spectrum, which is is the band of spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz, to deploy 5G in pockets of highly populated areas.

Some urban, suburban and rural areas will receive mid-and low-band spectrum holdings, above 600 MHz.

Some of us just got 4G, why would we want 5G? The technology is more than just providing internet to your mobile devices.

"The 5G revolution will cast a much wider net," according to Wired Magazine. "It's an information conduit being built to connect self-driving cars, VR headsets, delivery drones and billions of interconnected devices inside the home."

Fuetsch said AT&T and other companies preparing to shift their infrastructure to support 5G "are at the dawn of something new that will define the next decade and generation of connectivity" adding "mobile 5G will jump-start the next wave of unforeseen innovation.”

According to the At&T news release, 5G will change how gamers play and people enjoy entertainment on the go.

At the AT&T Spark innovation event in San Francisco Tuesday, companies NVIDIA and Ericsson are demonstrating the use for 5G in gaming, by showing a live, cloud-based playthrough of the upcoming game "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" over a live 5G mobile signal "to demonstrate how powerful computer and graphics capabilities in the network could someday power the sorts of high-end applications that currently require standalone hardware," such as gaming consoles, according to the news release.

“With AT&T’s 5G mobile network, gamers will soon be able to enjoy those same unparalleled immersive experiences wherever they go," said Phil Eisler, general manager of GeForce NOW at NVIDIA.

