Dorian ruined Labor Day weekend, Volusia businesses hope to make it up

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - After Hurricane Dorian ruined the holiday weekend, Volusia County businesses like Michael's On the Beach were hoping to see stores are hoping for another shot at Labor Day weekend.

The store re-opened Friday and is filled with new merchandise.

"We were closed for about five days," said store manager Mirna Lainez. "It was rough."



Lainez showed News 6 around the shop and pointed out discounts as customers loaded up on items and made their way to the counter, which put a smile on Lainez's face.



"Hopefully, it's going to be busy this weekend," she said.

For others, the weekend will be about rest and relaxation on Volusia County's beaches.

Jacklyn Gion and her daughter Rayella spent their day in Ormond Beach playing in the sand and in the water.

"We wanted to get out of the house after being cooped up for almost a week," Gion said. "We usually do a big family barbecue at our house, hang out at the pool, do the boat, everything. It was definitely put on lockdown."

Volusia County lifeguards said it'll be a good weekend to spend at the beach. They flew the yellow flag on Friday for moderate rip currents, which is a drastic difference than in days past.





