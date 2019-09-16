Florida's first Buc-ee's gas station hosts groundbreaking in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials in Daytona Beach broke ground Monday for what's expected to be the largest gas station and convenience store in the state of Florida.

The ceremony at the northeast corner of LPGA Boulevard and Interstate 95 marked the start of construction for the first Buc-ee's to come to the Sunshine State.

The Texas-based chain is known for its massive stores that offer a wide range of foods.

Gov. Ron DeSantis attended Monday's groundbreaking and spoke about the impact the store could have on the local economy.

"It's not a gas station. It's really an experience," DeSantis said. "People are going to plan their trip to make this their stop and that means they're right here locally and that means there's going to be more economic activity in the county."

The Daytona Beach location will be 53,000 square feet and offer 120 gas pumps.

Founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin said his business has been targeting an expansion into Florida for the past several years.

"I think it makes sense. It's a business-friendly state. Lots of traffic. Lots of visitors," Aplin said.

Following Monday's groundbreaking, the chain plans to break ground on stores in St. Augustine and Ft. Myers.

The location in Daytona Beach is expected to open in early 2021 with a job fair to be held a few months beforehand.

