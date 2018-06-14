Sanford travelers say Allegiant didn't inform them of flight cancellations

SANFORD, Fla. - Allegiant Air has canceled upcoming flights into and out of Florida due to aircraft delivery delays.

On Thursday, four incoming and outgoing flights were canceled at the Sanford Orlando International Airport while the airline waits for new Airbus 320 planes to be ready to fly.



The lines at the Allegiant counters were busy and many customers learned the hard way their flights were canceled, including Linda Beason, who was flying home to Knoxville.

"I wasn't even notified," she said. "I was here early."

While their slogan is "Travel is our deal." Beason said it's been an ordeal.



She arrived at the Sanford Orlando International Airport at 5:30 a.m. for her 7 a.m. flight. However, Beason went through security, only to find out the flight was canceled.



"I asked this counter lady if she could tell me the gate the flight was out of and she said, 'Don't you know it's canceled?' I go, 'No.' So I was very surprised and shocked."

Allegiant is transitioning to a single fleet type, the company said in an emailed statement. They are doing away with older planes, and acquiring new and used Airbus 320's.



The company pointed out the cancellations are not due to the new planes, but said the newly acquired used planes are being held up by the leasing company, according to the statement.

"We have offered options to our passengers on canceled flights, including recommendation to other flights, or refunds," according to the statement.

"I had to stand in line along with about 200 other passengers waiting to see if I could get on another flight," Beason said.

She is now scheduled on an 8 p.m. flight and plans to sit at the airport the entire time.



She said it will be her first and last Allegiant flight.

"I don't think I'll ever fly this airline again," Beason said.

Travelers should check the company's website before heading to the airport.

