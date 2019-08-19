Space and air show coming to Orlando Sanford International

U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz via CNN

SANFORD, Fla. - On Halloween 2020, the thrills will come from above at Orlando Sanford International Airport when Lockheed Martin plans to host its first Space and Air Show.

The two-day event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35s and the company's space technologies, according to a news release. Lockheed Martin officials said the company plans to announce more performers in the coming months.

Lockheed Martin, a major U.S. military and NASA contractor, is currently building Orion, NASA's moon spacecraft, at Kennedy Space Center. A mock-up of the spacecraft will be on display at the show.

The show produced by B. Lilley Productions runs Oct. 31- Nov. 1, 2020.

“We look forward to giving visitors from central Florida and from across the nation a firsthand glimpse into the exciting technologies and capabilities we provide our military and our allies to help them protect lives and liberties around the world,” Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said.

Tickets go on sale in November at spaceandairshow.com.

