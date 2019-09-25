10 wealthiest Latin celebrities

There are talented and not coincidentally, filthy rich Latin stars all around the world.

But which Latin celebrities have the most net worth?

These 10 are the kings and queens of the wealthiest Latin celebrities, according to LETNetworks.

10). Enrique Iglesias

The biggest seller of Spanish-language albums, Iglesias has a net worth of $100 million.

9). Bruno Mars

With more than 26 million albums sold worldwide, Mars, whose real name is Peter Hernandez, has a net worth of $150 million that should likely climb way higher in the future.

t7). Christina Aguilera

It has been 20 years since Aguilera first burst on the scene with her first album that sold 17 million copies around the world. Overall, Aguilera has won five Grammy Awards and has a net worth of $160 million.

t7). Sofia Vergara

One of the highest-paid actresses on television, Vergara has accumulated a net worth of $160 million with her various roles and endorsement deals.

6). Jessica Alba

Not only has Alba made a fortune as a TV and movie star, but in 2012 she also co-founded a company that provides chemical-free household and baby goods. She has a net worth of $200 million.

5). Alex Rodriguez

The former baseball great is now best known for being the fiancé of Jennifer Lopez. An analyst for ESPN, Rodriguez has a net worth of $300 million.

4). Shakira

The best-selling Latin American and Colombian artist in the world with more than 75 million records sold, Shakira has a net worth of $350 million.

t2). Lionel Messi

Messi has fallen short of helping Argentina win a World Cup, but the soccer star hasn’t fallen short of making lots of money. The second-highest paid athlete in 2018, according to Forbes, Messi has a net worth of $400 million.

t2). Jennifer Lopez

Whether it’s acting, singing, endorsements or being a judge on “American Idol,” Lopez has seemingly excelled at it all in amassing a fortune. Her net worth is $400 million.

1). Cristiano Ronaldo

Another soccer star, Ronaldo tops the list with a net worth of $450 million, a total made through massive contracts to play soccer and endorsement deals.