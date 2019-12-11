Here’s how Orlando-area first responders are humanizing the badge

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is home to some of the best first responders out there.

That’s why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take a few minutes each week to highlight what local law enforcement officers and firefighters are doing to make a difference in their communities.

The tables were turned for members of the Orlando Fire Department this week. Instead, it was members of the community who went out of their way to make members of the Station 2 B-shift feel special by cooking a meal for the firefighters. It wasn’t the first time the trio spent time with the firefighters to show their appreciation. According to the department, they’ve been bonding for years.

Orange County firefighters also received a special “thank you” this week from some festive students at Christian Learning Academy when they stopped by Station 28 to sing some Christmas carols and share some snacks. Helping firefighters get in the holiday spirit probably beats your average school day, don’t you think?

Students at Park Avenue Christian Academy had their day made when officers with the Titusville Police Department brought K9 Officer Draco out to the school’s fall festival. To mark the occasion, one student and the officers -- both human and dog -- posed for a pretty adorable picture.

One happy mom sent this photo to News 6 thanking officers with the Winter Park Police Department for stopping by her daughters’ lemonade stand. Not only did they make the girls’ day, they made them a little extra cash.

Winter Park officers stop by kids' lemonade stand. (Image Katie DeVaney)

You know it’s officially the holiday season when you hear the sound of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office volunteered to ring the bell to show their support for the annual campaign, which raises funds to support programs that help members of the community all year. Missed the deputies? Don’t worry, you can follow in their footsteps and get in on the giving here.

Do you have any good news stories you’d like to share? Send them our way at web@wkmg.com for a chance to have them air in the show.