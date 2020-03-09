Sales representatives see growing job openings in Orlando

Orlando is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 252 new jobs over the past week, and 902 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top companies seeking local sales representatives include Local Business Development Firm, A.D. Solutions and Family First Life. According to a recent job opening posted by A.D. Solutions, "With over 20 years of combined personnel experience. A.D. Solutions provides the highest quality copier, facsimiles, computers, and network solutions."

Jobs posted by Local Business Development Firm in the past month in the area also included supervisors, while A.D. Solutions was hiring customer service representatives, technicians and sales managers, and Family First Life sought sales agents and insurance agents.

