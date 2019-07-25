Beef shipped to Florida could be contaminated with human blood

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - A factory worker who cut himself could have contaminated hundreds of pounds of meat with human blood, prompting a recall.

The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced the recall of 712 pounds of frozen raw beef and pork items that were produced July 18 by US Foods. The products were shipped from the company's location to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

There have not been any reports of adverse side effects due to product consumption.

Officials with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service are concerned the possibly contaminated meat could be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Rather than serving the beef and pork, restaurant employees are asked to throw the meat out or return it to the place of purchase.

Products on the recall list include a variety of steaks and pork chops, including a 10-pound box of rib-eye that was shipped to a restaurant in Florida.

Click here to see a full list of products and here to see the labels for those items.

