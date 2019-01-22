Done with a toy? Company's genius subscription lets you send it back, get a new one

If you’re anything like us, you recently did a purge of toys following a visit from Santa Claus.

One company has come up with a brilliant plan to avoid that annual purge: a toy subscription.

You basically rent a toy for as long as your child is enjoying it. And if they happen to really love it -- meaning you want to keep it -- that's an option, too.

We're going to say it again: Brilliant!

This is exciting stuff, people! Think about it: What if we didn’t have to go through this annual clearing out of toys that our kids no longer play with or have outgrown?

Toy Library has more than 500 different toys to choose from, from brands including Lego, Disney, American Girl, Marvel, K’nex, LeapFrog, Duplo and more.

Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter — how to get hooked up with these toys.

There are several options for subscriptions, but the most affordable option is just $19.95 each month. You can enjoy the toys as long as you want, and when you’re ready to send them back, the company provides free return labels in each shipment.

For each shipment, you pick two toys, which are always cleaned and sanitized by the company. After you receive them, your child can play with the toys. Then, you can decide if you want to:

Send the toy back, meaning you've essentially rented it.

Keep it, meaning you can actually purchase a toy for a discounted price.

Toy Library employs child development experts who curate toys that foster important skills and are personalized for your child. The toys are created and selected for each age group based on an array of categories that deal with each child's development.

The company learns about each child’s play preferences and needs so that it can suggest the most appropriate toys.

If you’re curious about the legitimacy of the company, it’s been featured in Time magazine and on "Good Morning America" and CNN, among others.

Do you think this is the answer to cleaning up the toy clutter? Have you tried this toy subscription? What do you think? We’d love to hear about your experience in the comment section below.

