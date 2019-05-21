Every Fresh Market store is now on Instacart, here's how you can get free delivery

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fresh Market is expanding its partnership with Instacart, making grocery delivery an option for every store.

Officials from the specialty grocer chain announced Tuesday that they decided to make delivery available in all 161 of their stores after seeing success with Instacart.

"As grills are firing up for the start of the summer season, our guests are looking to elevate their grill game with the amazing selection of prime beef we offer. Nothing says happy Father's Day better than having Instacart deliver one of our giant Tomahawk ribeye steaks with some of our fresh-prepared sides like our new blue cheese potato salad, along with corn on the cob. We're thrilled to be able to offer our guests a way to order our premium products direct from Instacart and get them delivered to their home in as fast as an hour," The Fresh Market Chief Marketing Officer Mary Kellmanson said in a news release.

Orders can be places at delivery.thefreshmarket.com or through the Instacart app. Users have the option to pick a delivery window within one hour or up to five days.

The Fresh Market is offering one free delivery using code TFM1Free for both new and existing Instacart users. Otherwise, the fee is $3.99 for orders of $35 or more. Users also have the option to sign up for an Instacart Express membership for $9.99 per month or an annual fee of $99 to get unlimited free delivery on orders over $35.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.