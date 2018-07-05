Prepare to take on Amazon Prime Day like a boss

Hey Amazon Primers, guess what day is right around the corner: Prime Day 2018!

The deals will begin at 3 p.m. (that's in Eastern Time) July 16 and will last a day and a half, so mark your calendars in pen, folks.

OK, now let’s get down to business (because this is serious stuff).

Get a peek at what’s going to be on sale ahead of time in your app, a week beforehand.

Make sure you have the Amazon app downloaded.

Tap the left menu icon to open up the app menu, then hit “Settings."

Under Settings, you’ll want to make sure you head into “Notifications.”

Within “Your Recommendations,” enable the “Personalized Notifications.”

Beginning Monday, you can also go to the page and search “Sneak Peek” inside the app.

Now you can “watch” the deals you’re interested in.

I’m going to level with you here — I think this could potentially be the best perk yet.

Find all the items you’re hoping to catch a deal on, and on Prime Day, you can set yourself up to make sure you’re notified when the deal goes live.

In the app, go under “Settings” again and hit “Notifications.”

Within “Your Watched and Wait-Listed Deals,” click the toggle to enable it and find out when you’re up for a great deal on your item.

Let Amazon Assistant help you (on your desktop).

Stay up-to-date on your deliveries and deals.

See product comparisons to save yourself time and money.

Assistant gives you shortcuts to popular Amazon destinations in your browser.

Receive notifications when deals you’re watching go live.

Now, when the big day is here, you'll know which items have deals by the blue "Prime Day Deal" badge.

All of this is a moot point, however, if you're not already a Prime member. Now is the perfect time to invest in the membership to grab some unbelievable deals on Prime Day, but there are so many other perks, as well:

Quick, free delivery on more than 100 million Amazon.com items.

Have access to a growing selection of ad-free and on-demand music.

Download or stream hit movies and TV exclusives.

Have access to more than 1,000 top Kindle books, magazines, short works, audio books, comics, children’s books and more.

Two-hour delivery at Whole Foods stores in select cities.

Click here for more information on Prime Day and Prime membership.

