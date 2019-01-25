Baby spinach sold at Whole Foods recalled over salmonella concerns

Dozens of prepared food items sold at Whole Foods stores have been pulled from shelves amid a recall of baby spinach that could be contaminated with salmonella.
The potentially contaminated baby spinach from Satur Farms was used in 55 types of prepared food items sold in stores in Florida, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
The voluntarily recalled items include the avocado dragon ball bowl, smoked mozzarella pasta, I yam what I yam bowl, watermelon garbanzo vegetable bowl, cilantro and lime chicken burrito and dozens of others.
Anyone who bought one of the recalled items on or before Wednesday should throw it away immediately and bring a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund.
Salmonella infection can cause fever, nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal maladies. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
Click here for more information. The full list of recalled items is available below.
|Product
|Product Code (begins with)
|Sell by Date
|Affected States
|Chicken Florentine Panini
|0265249
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad
|0276651
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap
|0288833
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
|0276640
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens
|0276652
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Roasted Vegetables Panini
|0286668
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Salad Spring Berry Power
|0261702
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich
|0289436
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad
|0287410
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC
|0262216
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC
|0226215
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Tofu Shawarma Wrap
|0225938
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)
|0268506
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich
|0278131
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza
|0289927
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Chicken Cordon Blue Panini
|0236489
|1/24/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
|0236543
|1/24/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad
|0278786
|1/27/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC
|0262208
|1/27/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl
|0239999
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Bistro Pasta Salad
|0270265
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Breakfast Sandwich Platter
|0289062
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Chicken Enchiladas Dinner
|0268015
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito
|0270878
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl
|0251413
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Egg White & Spinach Breakfast
|0276983
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Egg White Burrito
|0276829
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Eggplant Rolantini
|0270871
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich
|0260646
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews
|0272681
|1/27/2019
|FL
|I Yam What I Yam Bowl
|0251986
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad
|0272680
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Large Goat Cheese Green Salad
|0289143
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad
|0272061
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Maple Glazed Acorn Squash
|0284071
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries
|0272093
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries
|0272788
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Mustard Crusted Salmon
|0271328
|1/28/2019
|FL
|My Big Fat Greek Pizza
|0270663
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl
|0251625
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Pizza Il Mediterraneo
|0229250
|1/24/2019
|FL
|Salad Golden Beets Tangerine
|0271078
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca
|0237929
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie
|0237933
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced
|0236398
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club
|0220041
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad
|0272793
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Smoked Mozzarella Pasta
|0225081
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza
|0271388
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
|0267982
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
|0260136
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza
|0271331
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Vegetable Pesto Focaccia
|0244952
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich
|0244953
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl
|0251968
|1/27/2019
|FL
