Baby spinach sold at Whole Foods recalled over salmonella concerns

Dozens of prepared food items sold at Whole Foods stores have been pulled from shelves amid a recall of baby spinach that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The potentially contaminated baby spinach from Satur Farms was used in 55 types of prepared food items sold in stores in Florida, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

The voluntarily recalled items include the avocado dragon ball bowl, smoked mozzarella pasta, I yam what I yam bowl, watermelon garbanzo vegetable bowl, cilantro and lime chicken burrito and dozens of others.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled items on or before Wednesday should throw it away immediately and bring a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal maladies. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Click here for more information. The full list of recalled items is available below.

Product Product Code (begins with) Sell by Date Affected States Chicken Florentine Panini 0265249 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad 0276651 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap 0288833 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon 0276640 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens 0276652 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Roasted Vegetables Panini 0286668 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Salad Spring Berry Power 0261702 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich 0289436 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad 0287410 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC 0262216 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC 0226215 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Tofu Shawarma Wrap 0225938 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich) 0268506 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich 0278131 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza 0289927 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI Chicken Cordon Blue Panini 0236489 1/24/2019 CT, NJ, NY New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich 0236543 1/24/2019 CT, NJ, NY Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad 0278786 1/27/2019 CT, NJ, NY Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC 0262208 1/27/2019 CT, NJ, NY Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl 0239999 1/27/2019 FL Bistro Pasta Salad 0270265 1/26/2019 FL Breakfast Sandwich Platter 0289062 1/26/2019 FL Chicken Enchiladas Dinner 0268015 1/28/2019 FL Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito 0270878 1/26/2019 FL Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl 0251413 1/27/2019 FL Egg White & Spinach Breakfast 0276983 1/27/2019 FL Egg White Burrito 0276829 1/27/2019 FL Eggplant Rolantini 0270871 1/26/2019 FL Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich 0260646 1/27/2019 FL Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews 0272681 1/27/2019 FL I Yam What I Yam Bowl 0251986 1/27/2019 FL Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad 0272680 1/27/2019 FL Large Goat Cheese Green Salad 0289143 1/28/2019 FL Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad 0272061 1/27/2019 FL Maple Glazed Acorn Squash 0284071 1/26/2019 FL Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries 0272093 1/27/2019 FL Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries 0272788 1/27/2019 FL Mustard Crusted Salmon 0271328 1/28/2019 FL My Big Fat Greek Pizza 0270663 1/26/2019 FL Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl 0251625 1/27/2019 FL Pizza Il Mediterraneo 0229250 1/24/2019 FL Salad Golden Beets Tangerine 0271078 1/26/2019 FL Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca 0237929 1/26/2019 FL Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie 0237933 1/26/2019 FL Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced 0236398 1/27/2019 FL Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club 0220041 1/28/2019 FL Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad 0272793 1/27/2019 FL Smoked Mozzarella Pasta 0225081 1/28/2019 FL Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza 0271388 1/26/2019 FL Spinach Gorgonzola Salad 0267982 1/26/2019 FL Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad 0260136 1/28/2019 FL Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza 0271331 1/26/2019 FL Vegetable Pesto Focaccia 0244952 1/27/2019 FL Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich 0244953 1/27/2019 FL Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl 0251968 1/27/2019 FL

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.