🎒 Here’s your chance to win a $500 Academy Sports gift card, school supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you ready for the kiddos to go back to school? Either way, News 6 is helping you out.

News 6 Insiders have the opportunity to win big, thanks to Academy Sports.

Just enter the contest below and you’ll have a chance to win a $500 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card and a backpack full of school supplies.

If you’re new to the News 6 Insider program, Insiders gain access to tools to contribute to the news of the day, and they gain a voice in our coverage decisions. Your input could break open a story, or help someone in need. Central Florida is a vast, complicated community. We need as much help as possible to tell the stories that matter and make a real difference. As an Insider, you can help.