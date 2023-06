A view of the 2017 Fourth of July Fireworks at the Fountain from Lake Eola.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy birthday, America!

Here’s your chance to celebrate the Fourth of July with News 6 at the Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola. The 2023 Salute to Service Fireworks at the Fountain is presented by the Law Offices Of Dan Newlin.

Five lucky winners will win 4 VIP Tickets to the Lake Eola fireworks display.

The contest ends June 26, 2023, so enter now for your chance to win!