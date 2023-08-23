🎶 Win front-row tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth Wind and Fire in Tampa

They’re the hottest tickets this weekend and they’re just for our News 6 Insiders!

One lucky Insider will win two front-row tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind, and Fire this Saturday in Tampa. Even better, the tickets are literally row 1, seats 3 and 4! The concert is at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, this Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

This contest is a quick one, so you got to act fast. Sign up to be an Insider for your chance to win. There are unlimited entries, so you have more shots at getting your hands on these exclusive tickets.

Winning is easy! Here’s how:

Log into your Insider account or sign up here to become a News 6 Insider. After you sign up you, will receive an email.

Verify your email.

After you have verified your email, enter the contest using the entry form below.

You have from 4 p.m. on August 23 to 12 p.m. on August 25 to enter. You can enter this contest as many times as you want per day. Remember to come back every day for more chances to enter. The more you enter, the more chances you have to win.

[READ: Official contest rules]

One winner will be selected on Friday, August 25 after noon and will be contacted by a phone call. Due to the time sensitivity of this contest, the winner MUST answer the phone when we call. If there is no answer, they will forfeit the tickets and we will move on to choose another winner. This process will repeat until a winner answers the phone to claim their prize. A prize form and a W9 also must be filled out and emailed back to us within two hours on Friday, August 25 so we can electronically deliver the tickets before the concert on Saturday.