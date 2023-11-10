🎁Win BIG this holiday season with 6 Days of Giveaways!

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holidays are almost here, and News 6 wants to help you win some of the hottest gifts this season with our annual 6 Days of Giveaways contest!

Some of this year’s prizes include a 65-inch smart TV, a PlayStation 5 with a PlayStation VR set and a holiday cooking package.

For the next six days, News 6 Insiders will have six chances to win. Every day, a different prize will be announced.

The contest begins on Monday, November 13 at 5 a.m. and ends on Monday, November 20 at 11:30 p.m.

Each round will be open from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day, excluding weekends. News 6 Insiders will have unlimited number of entries for each round between that time.

Remember to come back every day to enter for each prize and for more chances to enter. The more you enter, the more chances you have to win.

Six winners will be selected. Winners will be called the day after a round ends except on Friday. The Friday winner will be called on Monday. All winners will be contacted via a phone call. Due to the time sensitivity of the contest, all winners must answer the phone to claim the prize. If the phone call is missed, you will forfeit your prize and a new winner will be selected.

All winners are required to come to the station on Thursday, November 30, to pick up their prize. Winners must agree to be recorded for use on air and on social and digital platforms.

[READ: Official rules | PINIT! Share your photos]

Good luck!