Learn to become the office Microsoft Excel expert with this eight-course online training bundle

If you are proficient in Microsoft Excel, then you have a better chance of getting that job you really want. But what if your Excel skills are at a beginner level? The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you become an Excel pro. For a limited time, this eight-course bundle is on sale for 97% off, at the low price of $39.

Since Excel is a requirement for many jobs, you should know how to use it with confidence, especially if you list it on your resume. Enrolling in this course will give you the required Excel skills the business world needs and will improve your chances of actually landing that job. Once you become certified, you may find yourself in high demand.

You’ll begin by going over the fundamentals of Excel. If spreadsheets once seemed daunting to you, they won’t after you finish this course. You will learn about the different types of charts and practice through interactive, hands-on demonstrations and exercises. If you’re not familiar with Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX, don’t worry. Some lessons cover how to use these tools and help you practice commonly used functions.

Another essential tool you need to shine in is Pivot Tables, which allow you to quickly explore and analyze raw data. You’ll learn raw data structure, table layouts, formatting, and more. After Pivot Tables, you’ll move on to creating your data models that help you gather accurate, complete, and timely reports.

Lastly, you’ll get familiar with Excel Macros and VBA. This lesson will teach you how to automate placing and formatting a title, create a report based on multiple sets of data found within multiple Excel worksheets, automate the creation of Excel Formulas to SUM data up in your report, and more.

With this training bundle, you’ll learn all you need to know about Excel at the affordable price of $39. Make learning a new skill one of your New Year’s resolutions, and don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

Prices subject to change. Does not include the Microsoft Excel software.