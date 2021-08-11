Get this wireless Apple charger for 20% off

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you have the best devices, it’s worth pairing them with the best chargers and accessories. Make the most of your new iPhone and Apple Watch with the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. Designed and produced by Apple, this charger works with multiple devices at once.

Charge any Qi-certified device, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods charging cases with this charging pad. All you have to do is place your devices on the pad and they’ll start powering up. If you have an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch, you can charge them both simultaneously. With the simplicity of this setup, you can easily switch out your devices to keep them all powered up.

The MagSafe charger intelligently adapts to conditions to optimize charging. Recharge an iPhone 12 with 14W of peak power delivery or an iPhone 12 Mini with 12W. Fold the charger up for easy travel and storage.

When you have several devices to charge daily or every few days, wires can get tangled and charging stations can get cluttered. Streamline your charging system with this versatile and efficient accessory.

Whether you’re someone who likes their devices to be as close to 100% charged as possible, or who neglects to charge them until they run out of battery, this charger will help you stay on top of your battery life. Simplify the process to the max with the MagSafe Duo.

This Amazon’s Choice product has an average of 4.6/5-star reviews, with satisfied users recommending it. Invest in this sleek and efficient charger to revamp your system. Or, give it as a gift to the tech-lovers in your life.

Usually priced at $149, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is on sale at 20% off for just $119.99. Take advantage of this deal to keep your devices powered up with this stylish, efficient accessory.

