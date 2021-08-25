Study the world’s leading programming language with this 10-course bundle

This bundle covers everything from the mathematics behind Python to designing your own programs.

Want to learn to code? Python is the perfect place to start. This versatile and widespread language has a variety of applications that can help you in almost any field. Start learning all you need to know about Python with the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $29.99.

Python is the world’s leading programming language. It powers codebases in companies like Google, Facebook, Pinterest, and Dropbox. Knowledge of Python is more than just a resume booster — it’s a real skill you can bring to a new job or your current one. Use this bundle to get comfortable with the language by learning how it works and practicing it for real-life contexts.

Dive into 10 courses with 875 lessons and 91 hours of content. Explore the various uses of this open-source language. Start with introductory and overview courses before moving onto more advanced, specialized ones. This bundle covers everything from the mathematics behind Python to designing your own programs to finding ways to make real money with your skills.

Course instructors present complex information in intuitive ways, so you can absorb it and learn as you go. With an average rating of over 4 out of 5 stars, these courses deliver accessible, useful information.

You don’t need to be a Stanford student to learn to code. Online courses make information open so you can learn on your own schedule and at a much lower price. Get started today to learn a skill that will boost your resume and can open up opportunities in your current field and new ones.

The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for $29.99, so each course costs you just $3. Plus, you can take advantage of a limited-time deal to earn a $10 store credit 14 days after a purchase of $50 or more (barring any returns).

