Treat yourself to this luxury massage chair for the ultimate home massage

If you’ve been looking to spoil yourself with a really good massage but don’t want to leave the comfort and safety of your own home, we’ve tracked down the ultimate massage chair designed to give you the perfect massage that you deserve.

Meet the amazing Ador AD-Infinix Massage Chair, now on sale for 39% off the regular price. This isn’t your average massage chair — this is an advanced 2D massage chair with an ergonomic SL-track rolling system.

It’s so advanced that it’s equipped with a computer body scan system. This system performs a body scan to map the key areas of the neck and back to ensure that maximum pressure is applied during your massage. There’s also a calf roller and a foot massage, so you’re covered from neck to feet with Titan’s massage rolling rack.

The Ador AD-Infinix Massage Chair has five massaging techniques that you can choose from, including kneading, tapping, knocking, knead and tap, and shiatsu.

You can also opt for heat therapy with the special heating function for the lumbar area. There are also eight preset programs for you to pick depending on what needs you have for that day. Programs are recover, relief, stretch, music sync, renew, calming, and refresh and energy.

Other added features include zero gravity — which gives you the option on how far back you want your chair to recline automatically — high-quality speakers built into the headrest, and a Bluetooth connection so you can listen to your favorite music or make and accept phone calls while enjoying your massage.

There’s also a side panel controller for easy control over the functions, so you don’t have to worry about keeping track of another remote controller.

Sound good? You can grab the Ador AD-Infinix Massage Chair today for just $1,799.99, or 39% off the regular price of $2,999.99. And with this limited-time deal, you’ll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase if you spend at least $50 in-store, as long as your total exceeds $50 after any returns.

Prices subject to change.