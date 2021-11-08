Our Pre-Black Friday sale has treats for dogs, cats and their humans

This holiday season, find a gift for your pets and pet-loving friends to make their lives easier.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

People love to spoil their pets. That can mean buying them the best toys and treats, taking dogs on long walks or cuddling with cats. This holiday season, find a gift for your pets and pet-loving friends to make their lives easier. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can shop these eight practical deals for cats and dogs at a 15% discount. Just use the code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum

Unfortunately, the fluffier our furry friends are, the more hair and fur they leave around the house. This tool collects fur right from your pet while you groom them, so you can reduce the amount that they shed around the house.

Get the Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum for $18.69 (reg. $21.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Ad

5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest

Winter weather doesn’t mean you can’t adventure. This heated vest has three layers of protection and three heat settings to keep dogs warm and cozy in rain, snow and chilly weather.

Get the 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest for $27.16 (reg. $31.95) with code SAVE15NOV.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

Figuring out what breed a dog is doesn’t have to be a guessing game. This GHP Biotechnology Award-winning DNA test will identify a dog’s unique genetic composition with information on personality traits, health and more.

Ad

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $51 (reg. $60) with code SAVE15NOV.

Allergy Test My Pet Kit

For dogs with itchy skin or upset stomachs, this kit can provide some answers to what’s ailing them. Test your dog’s tolerance to around 100 common sensitivities and intolerances with this mail-in swab kit.

Get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for $59.49 (reg. $69.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats

Ad

Cats that are tired of their usual cardboard boxes and toys will be entertained by this multi-function interactive toy. Even the most active cats can wear themselves out with this smart toy, scratcher and Cheerble ball combo.

Get the Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats for $66.30 (reg. $78) with code SAVE15NOV.

Pet Car Net Partition

This practical tool ensures that pets and drivers stay safe in the car. It isolates pets to the backseat so they can’t run around or interfere with driving.

Get the Pet Car Net Partition for $20.39 (reg. $23.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Pet Medic: First Aid Kit for Pets (2-Pack)

Ad

Be prepared for injuries or accidents with this first-aid kit specially equipped for pets. This Amazon’s Choice product has an average of 4.8 out of 5 star reviews. Store one in the car and one at home to ensure your pets are protected, wherever they are.

Get the Pet Medic: First Aid Kit for Pets (2-Pack) for $36.54 (reg. $42.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

The Essential 2022 Dog Training Bundle

This course bundle features the fundamentals of dog training for puppies and older dogs. Learn how to adjust problem behaviors like barking and leash pulling, and how to help your dog peacefully coexist with animals and humans alike. Taught by Skill Success, the courses in this bundle are highly-rated for how they present information in step-by-step, intuitive ways.

Ad

Get the Essential 2022 Dog Training Bundle for $16.99 (reg. $19.99) with code SAVE15NOV.

Prices subject to change.