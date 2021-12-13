Save over $80 off this dog DNA and allergy test kit bundle, now on sale for Green Monday

All you have to do with this kit, is swab the inside of your dog's cheek and send it back in the return envelope.

If your dog suffers from allergies, then you probably know how expensive that medical condition can be. Not only are the tests and medications expensive but it’s also no fun watching your dog be miserable.

If you’re tired of watching your dog suffer from moderate allergy issues and you want to get to the bottom of it, check out the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Allergy Test My Pet Kit Bundle.

This dog bundle is perfect for dog lovers of all kinds and right now, as part of our Green Monday Sale, you can use coupon code GREEN20 to save an additional 20% off. Not only will this bundle help you find out what your dog might be allergic to but it will also tell you your dog’s exact breed mix.

There’s no invasive testing, all you have to do is swab the inside of your dog’s cheek with the swabs provided in the kit and send it back in the return envelope. In a few weeks, you’ll get a full report emailed to you that will show what dog breeds your dog is made up of.

For the allergy test kit, all you’ll need to do is collect a small sample of your dog’s saliva and send it in.

In about 2 weeks, you’ll receive a detailed report that will share your dog’s unique intolerances and sensitivities for around 100 factors. Factors such as common household and environmental elements that might be affecting your dog and even food sensitivities that they could have.

Combined, both these kits can provide you with vital information that can help your dog feel and look better for many years to come and it’s a win for both of you.

If you’re ready to learn more about your dog so that you can provide them with the life they deserve, for a limited time you can save an additional 20% as part of our Green Monday Sale.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Allergy Test My Pet Kit Bundle for $96 (reg. $178) with code GREEN20.

