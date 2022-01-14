Broaden your communication and learn American Sign Language with this $20 bundle

This bundle is packed with interesting lessons and fun activities that will teach you how to understand sign language.

If one of your goals for the new year is to step out of your comfort zone and broaden your communication skills by learning a new language, why not consider learning American Sign Language?

Sign language is a pretty cool language and when you learn it the correct way, it can open a whole new world for you.

A great way to learn ASL is through the 2022 All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle

This bundle has 16 courses that are packed with interesting lessons and fun activities that will teach you how to use and understand sign language. The courses are perfect for people new to American Sign Language, but there are also lessons for those that have basic knowledge in signing.

Students will start off in the 4.5 out of 5 star-rated first course where you’ll learn how to sign the American alphabet. You’ll also dive into learning all the basics of fingerspelling.

Next, you’ll jump into learning 120 of the essential signs. With each sign, you’ll be able to practice and learn with dedicated videos. From there you’ll learn more essential signs and then you’ll move on to courses that will teach you basic statements and nouns of ASL.

In the remaining courses, you’ll dive a bit deeper into learning more advanced signs like food, occupational signs, days of the week, destinations and more. You’ll even get a chance to work on using American Sign Language in dialogue, questions and business terms.

Each course in this bundle is taught by Intellezy Trainers. Intellezy is a group of computer training specialists that works with organizations to help implement and adopt technology to its maximum potential.

If you're ready to start the new year off by learning a new language

The 2022 All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle

Prices subject to change.