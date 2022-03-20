Learn the art of social media management with this $30 e-learning bundle

This 10-course bundle includes 244 lessons and over 20 hours of content on the best practices for successful marketing on the world’s leading social media platforms.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Social media is a vast and constantly changing digital landscape. This powerful tool for communication, connection, and expression are not to be overlooked. In fact, it can be an integral part of any marketing strategy. Learn the art of social media for in-house marketing for your business or a new career path with The Complete 2022 Social Media Marketing Manager Bundle.

This 10-course bundle includes 244 lessons and over 20 hours of content on the best practices for successful marketing on the world’s leading social media platforms. Learn to customize marketing strategies with ads and organic content on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more.

Ad

Start your studies with an overview of the subject in the Complete Social Media Marketing Course. From there, you can move into more specialized topics for different social media sites. Two courses focus on Instagram as a visual-based app with room to grow a following. Another two courses highlight the importance of Facebook Ads and show you how to best use them.

Additional courses cover the best practices for building followings and creating buzz around your brand on Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Whether you’re a seasoned marketer and social media user or someone new to these landscapes, the courses in this bundle will highlight the most pertinent information and skills for you to use.

The content in this bundle is presented by SkillSuccesss, an established source of e-learning materials. Average reviews on these courses range from 4 to 5 out of 5 stars with students sharing how they were introduced to useful and engaging information.

Ad

Let The Complete 2022 Social Media Marketing Manager Bundle be your next step towards marketing your business or building a career in social media management. For a limited time, this bundle is on sale for $29.99 so each course costs you less than $3.

Prices subject to change.