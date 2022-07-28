91º

Deals

Do your laundry while you’re camping with this portable washing machine

Tags: Deals
Remote operated and USB-powered, this washer is easy to use and simple to charge. (StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you’re camping, you can bet that you’re going to end each day looking forward to a clean pair of clothes. When you’re on a long road trip, that might be doubly true. What you can’t necessarily count on when you’re traveling or enjoying nature is easy access to a washer for your clothes. That means you can either pack enough clothes that you’ll have a huge bag of dirty laundry when you next see make it to a machine, or you can find a way to clean your laundry on the go. This Remote Operated Portable Washing Machine lets you wash a small load of laundry with only some detergent and a wet place to put your clothes, and for a limited time, it’s only $42.99 (Reg. $99).

You probably can’t bring your whole Maytag with you on your camping trip, but a bucket is a bit more viable. That’s all this portable washing machine needs to work. Just fill the detergent compartment with your favorite detergents, sanitizer, and other cleaning agents. Then fill a kitchen sink or bucket with water and load everything up. With a max load of about four pounds of thin cloth, you can do a small load of laundry practically anywhere.

Remote operated and USB-powered, this washer is easy to use and simple to charge. Use it anywhere you can connect to a USB port. If you have a portable power source, you’re only bound by where you can find water. It even has a UV light cleaning mode which may help fight bacteria.

On the road or in the wilderness and need clean clothes in a hurry? Stop worrying about where your laundry is going to get done and get this Portable Washing Machine with Remote on sale for a limited time at only $42.99 (Reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.