This 6-in-1 charger powers up your phone ultra fast — and it’s only $16.97

TL;DR: You can accomplish more than ever with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, which ensures all your devices power up faster than ever. While it typically retails for $39, it’s now on sale for just $16.97 through September 30.

All of us need chargers for our trusted devices, but the reality is not every charger is compatible with each device. That doesn’t mean you have to constantly carry around multiple charging cords, though. With the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, you can power up a variety of devices, all at fast speeds.

And while cords with fast charging can get pricey, this one is incredibly affordable. While it usually is valued at $39, through September 30 you can get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for only $16.97. No coupons needed!

You can charge tablets, iPads, laptops, iPhones, Android phones, and more with this cord. Specially, you get:

USB to Lightning

USB to USB-C

USB to Micro-USB

USB-C to USB-C

USB-C to Lightning

USB-C to Micro-USB

The ultra-fast charging feature means your devices power up fast. It also means you get access to speedy data transfer when you use this cable to get files from your phone to laptop or tablet.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/2VWzruXxCPk

We also appreciate the style of the cord itself: It is five feet in length, meaning you have more ability to use your devices as you charge, plus it’s made out of intense braided fiber to keep it from the internal damage occurring from twisting that sometimes renders these kind of charging cables useless.

So, get a better charging experience than ever for almost all of your devices and get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, on sale now for only $16.97. But make sure to hurry, as this price drop will only last through September 30.

Prices subject to change.