These are the most anticipated music festivals in Central Florida this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you prefer to spend a relaxing afternoon in the park listening to music with family or enjoy dancing all day and night to electronic lights and beats, Central Florida will be home to an array of music festivals this year.

With something for everyone, these festivals range in prices, dates and age restrictions, so be sure to look into these events ahead of time if you're interested in participating.

Here are the most-anticipated music festivals coming to Central Florida this year.

EDC Orlando

Electric Daisy Carnival is one of the most sought-after music festivals not only in Central Florida but across the nation. This year, the Orlando location will be held in November, but the lineup has yet to be announced. Known for its electronic dance music and bright colors, the EDC is a party for all attendees.

For information on tickets, click here and for more information about the festival, click here.

Asteria Arts & Music Festival

Photo courtesy of Asteria Arts & Music Festival

Located at Shine on Wall Street in downtown Orlando, this music festival showcases local, national and international talent for an all-encompassing experience will be held on April 19. Vendors also offer workshops to promote education and art. Tickets cost between $5 and $10 and can be purchased online.

For more information about Asteria, click here.

Indie-Folkfest at the Mennello

Photo courtest of Indie-Folkfest

Indie-Folkfest combines local art and music outside of Mennello Museum of American Art. This free event is family-friendly, and pets are also welcome to join in on the fun on Feb. 16. In 2018, about 5,000 community members showed up to the event to enjoy the festivities.

To learn more about Indie-Folkfest, click here.

Festival Calle Orange

With three stages, Festival Calle Orange shuts down 10 blocks in downtown Orlando and features over 40 artists on Oct. 27. Each act brings Hispanic culture to the stage through sounds, dance and music. Street vendors will be at the event with offerings including hot dogs and pinchos. Tickets will only be available at the gate.

For more information about Festival Calle Orange, check the website here.

Caribbean Food & Music Festival ft. Rupee

Photo courtesy of Caribbean Food & Music Festival

Guests can enjoy free admision to watch local, national and international Caribbean artists highlight their culture on March 23. Over 15 food trucks specializing in Caribbean cuisine will be on the scene, in addition to a beer and wine garden for adults.

Click here for more information about the festival.

Seafood & Jazz Fest ft. Jon B

Photo courtesy of Seafood & Jazz Fest ft. Jon B

With over 17,000 people interested in the Facebook event page, guests are eager to pair jazz with seafood at this Fun Spot America event on April 27. This free general admission festival will feature musical guests that include headliner Jon B, Ramona & The Band, Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion and more.

Click here for more information.

Here are more music festivals coming in 2019:

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.