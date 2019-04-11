Here's what's coming to the Orlando area in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new year means a new list of exciting attractions, resorts and other features coming to the Orlando area in the coming months.

Central Florida kicks off 2019 right with the opening of a major oasis-themed resort at the start of the year and follows it up with other debuts that are just as big.

Wondering what's in store for the City Beautiful and beyond? Check out the list below.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando - Early 2019



This one is for the Jimmy Buffet fans. The music mogul's new 300-acre resort featuring a sizable water park, a dining and shopping district and luxury amenities is slated to open soon with the water park portion opening a few months later in the spring. While there are rentable rooms and cottages, Margaritaville doesn't exactly bill itself as the average hotel experience. With digs like these, you won't even need to step foot off the property.

Orlando Apollos - February 2019



There's a new team in town. The Orlando Apollos, the area's first Alliance of American Football team, will kick off its inaugural season on Feb. 9 when it faces off against the Atlanta Legends at Spectrum Stadium. The team, coached by Steve Spurrier, will play a 10-week season that begins after the Super Bowl. Fans can expect an exciting game without kickoffs and TV timeouts.

Nona Adventure Park - February 2019



Courtesy of Nona.Media

There will be three main elements at the Nona Adventure Park: an aqua park with a giant inflatable obstacle course, a cable park for wakeboarding and a climbing tower. Representatives from the new park promise that people of all experience levels will be able to enjoy all that's offered, even if they require some extra help from an instructor. Keep in mind that there are some age limitations and tickets are needed for each individual attraction within the park.

Pedestrian bridge over downtown Orlando - First quarter of 2019



It'll soon be a lot easier and safer to walk around downtown Orlando. The new pedestrian bridge over Colonial Drive will connect Orlando Urban Trail and Gertrude’s Walk and will have lighting for those walking or biking at night. City officials hope that the new bridge will prevent pedestrians from having to cross Colonial Drive, one of the busiest roads in the area.

Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando - Spring 2019



Elmo, Big Bird and the whole gang will be roaming around the iconic neighborhood amid guests and play areas. Attractions in the new themed area include Abby's Flower Tower, Big Bird's Twirl 'n' Whirl, the Cookie Drop and Elmo's Choo Choo Train. There will be both wet and dry play areas and a daily parade.

Dezerland Action Park - Spring 2019



The relics of what once was Artegon Marketplace will be transformed into a 800,000-square-foot entertainment, event and museum complex on International Drive. Dezerland Action Park will be home to the Orlando Auto Museum, a pinball arcade, an indoor go-kart track and more. Be sure to check the attraction's website and social media pages for updates as the opening date approaches.

The Kitty Beautiful - Spring 2019



Getty Images Stock photo - Cat cafe

The Kitty Beautiful will be Orlando's first cat cafe and you can bet all the local feline fanatics are excited. Guests can enjoy coffee, beer, wine and snacks served up by one of the cafe's purristas all while they play with adoptable kitties. In addition to standard play time, the cafe will also host mewvie nights and meowmaste yoga. The cat cafe concept isn't new but only recently started popping up in the U.S. Once it opens, The Kitty Beautiful will be the second cat cafe in Central Florida. The other is located in Clermont.

Wild Florida expansion - Summer 2019



Image courtesy of Wild Florida

Wild Florida Airboats and Gator Park in Osceola County will open its new drive-through, 75-acre safari park this summer. Guests can take their own vehicle or ride on a guided swamp buggy as they come close to more than 100 exotic animals, including alligators, boars, zebras and more. In addition, there will also be a new zip line that will take guests over animal exhibits and habitats.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Fall 2019



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge concept art courtesy of Disney

Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios will soon be transported to a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this fall. Disney has remained somewhat mum on full details of what the land will feature, but park representatives promise that Planet Batuu will be highly stylized and will present its own unique storyline. Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, a flight simulator ride and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are two rides we know for sure will be featured. As for the rest, more details will emerge once an identical land opens at Disneyland in California this summer.

Launchapoolza - Starting now



SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket inside the company's hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Dec. 18, 2018, ahead of the Demo-1 uncrewed flight test targeted for January 17, 2019. (Image: SpaceX)

For the first time in almost a decade, astronauts will launch from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station. Before that happens in June, there will be multiple test launches conducted by NASA's Commercial Crew Program contractors SpaceX and Boeing. For the full launch schedule, click here.

New dining options - Year-round



Image courtesy of Proper & Wild

Orlando's food scene just won't stop growing. In 2019, we're expecting a slew of new eateries to open plus a bar or two. In fact, there are too many to name. Instead, we'll list some of the main ones below and you can click the links to find out more information on each.

Proper and Wild in Winter Park

The Robinson Room in Orlando

Reopening of Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors

Bitters & Bottles in Orlando

The Suffering Bastard in Sanford

Cookie Dough Bliss in Altamonte Springs

City Works Eatery and Pour House at Disney Springs

NBA Experience at Disney Springs

Sette in Orlando

Lotus Asia House in Orlando

