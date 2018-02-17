How to keep News 6 at the top of your News Feed, despite Facebook changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the recent changes to Facebook algorithms rolled out by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it may become more difficult to find the information many people rely on to get through their days.

In an attempt to “fix” the social media platform in 2018, Zuckerberg said the content on users’ News Feeds is now prioritized to make their time on Facebook more “meaningful,” putting posts from family and friends at the top and those from businesses, brands and media organizations lower in the ranks.

While that is beneficial for making deeper connections, News 6 understands that many Facebook users rely on the platform to receive their news and other important information.

In order to make sure users are still receiving news, weather, traffic and all other updates from their trusted source, we put together the following instructions on how users can make sure News 6’s posts show at the top of their feeds, despite any recent changes:

Look for our name, “News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando” in the search bar, and then add us. You’ll want your trusted local news source at the top of your News Feed.

And then mark us for priority treatment, so that you don't miss a thing. Here’s how to do that:

Go to our page.

"Like" us if you haven't already.

us if you haven't already. Tap or click on the "Following" tab, in the upper left area of your screen.

tab, in the upper left area of your screen. Make sure your preferences say “See first” under the section called "In your News Feed."

under the section called Make sure your preferences are switched to “On” for Notifications. This will allow you to be alerted if we post an event or hop online for a Facebook Live session.

Here’s what it should look like:

News 6 appreciates users choosing us to be their trusted source for news, which is why we promise to continue meeting them where they need us to be, whether that's on Facebook and other social media platforms, on air or in the community.

