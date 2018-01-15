Digital Features

How to see if a contractor is licensed to make repairs

Verify contractor's license at www.myfloridalicense.com

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is urging consumers to research anyone that could do make any repairs to their home or business in the event of a natural disaster.

“Verifying the state-issued license of a professional with DBPR is one of the best ways for consumers to protect their safety and financial well-being after a natural disaster hits. With the right knowledge of what to do following a hurricane, Floridians can prevent a natural disaster from turning into a financial disaster,” said DBPR secretary Ken Lawson.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation asks you to verify a contractor’s license by visiting their website at www.myfloridalicense.com or calling 850-487-1395. You can also download the Department of Business and Professional Regulation mobile app.

“Hurricane season is a time when the state of Florida has a greater risk for storm related damage to homes and businesses,” Lawson said.

Consumers are urged to contact the DBPR to report unlicensed contractors to Unlicensed Activity Hotline at 866-532-1440 or by emailing ULA@myfloridalicense.com.

