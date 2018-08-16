Invasive species wreak havoc on Florida ecosystems

Florida is the unwelcome home to many non-native species including plants, marine life, insects, reptiles and mammals.

According to a recent Associated Press report, Florida is at great risk for invasive bugs wiping out trees and causing billions of dollars in damage a year.

While all 50 states have been attacked by pests, experts say forests in the Northeast, California, Colorado and parts of the Midwest, North Carolina and Florida are especially at risk, according to The Associated Press.

The tiny insect causes citrus greening, wiping out Florida citrus trees.

According to a 2016 report from the U.S. Department of Interior, invasive plants including Hydrilla, Alligatorweed and water lettuce are rapidly replacing native plant species are a danger to the Florida’s water ecosystems.

“Invasive species pose one of the greatest threats to the Nation’s natural resources,” the Department of Interior report said. “The stakes are high: if left to spread, invasive species cost billions of dollars to manage and can have devastating consequences on the Nation’s ecosystems.”

Learn more about invasive species in the Sunshine State below.

