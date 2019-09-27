Namaste: You can now practice horse yoga in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Tucked in a grassy pasture in the sprawling green of Sanford, a small farm is welcoming all to come heal and meditate in the fall breeze.

Caba Yoga has partnered with Dark Horse Farm to create a sanctuary for busy minds to pause, breathe deep and exhale, sending their worries to the wind chimes.

Caba Yoga specializes in horse yoga: a meditative practice that incorporates breathing exercises, Native American wisdom and equine connection.

The farm doesn't exclusively help people, either. Donations collected at Black Horse Farm are given to Dreamcatcher Horse Ranch and Rescue Center, a nonprofit horse rescue and sanctuary. Dreamcatcher has rescued, rehabilitated and re-homed hundreds of horses since its beginning.

