Volunteering is a great way to make a difference in your community.

If you're looking for ways to serve the Central Florida community but don't know where to begin, it may help to consider the type of volunteer you are.

Taking your interests, how much free time you have and other factors into consideration will help you pick the type of volunteer work that best suits you.

We put together the quiz below to help you find the right match.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.