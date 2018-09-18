The most dangerous things to watch out for at Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - A day on one of Florida's many beaches, soaking up the sunshine and swimming in the surf, is meant to be serene and relaxing, but beachgoers shouldn't let their guard down completely.

There can be hidden dangers lurking on the sandy shores, some of which could potentially be deadly.

While thousands of people visit the Sunshine State's coastline each day without incident, it doesn't hurt to be vigilant and keep your eyes peeled for hidden hazards.

They range from harmful UV rays that can leave your skin scorched to rip currents that show swimmers no mercy.

Check out the list below:

Lightning

Getty Images

Don't let the Sunshine State moniker fool you -- storms can strike at any moment, especially during the summer months when the beaches are the most packed. On average, lightning kills about five people in Florida each year, with June, July and August generally being the deadliest months, according to National Weather Service statistics. Beachgoers should seek shelter in an enclosed building -- not a pavilion or picnic covering -- or a vehicle with a hard top at the first sign of inclement weather. For more information about how to stay safe during storms, click here.

The sun

Even on a seemingly fair weather day, you still need to be aware of what's going on in the skies above. Lying out in the sun can cause irreversible damage to the skin and even lead to cancer down the road. Always opt for sunscreen instead of tanning oil and bring an umbrella to provide some shade. Don't forget to reapply sunblock every two hours and after you get out of the water. Click here for more information on how to choose the best sunscreen for you.

Rip currents

Windy days bring the risk of rip currents in the water, which can quickly sweep swimmers away from the shore. If you find yourself caught in a rip current, remain calm and swim parallel to the shore until you feel the pull of the rip current begin to let up. Swim back to the shore at an angle, not straight, because swimming straight could put you at risk of swimming against the current. For more on what a rip current is and how to survive one, click here.

Sharks

Getty Images

Year after year, Florida has been named the worldwide capital for shark bites. In 2017, there were 31 unprovoked shark bites in Florida, which is about on average for the Sunshine State, according to the International Shark Attack File. Surfers and others participating in board sports tend to be the most at risk for shark bites because the apex predators like to lurk in the surf zones and they can be attracted to splashing and thrashing. Still, there were only five fatal attacks worldwide in 2017, none of which were in Florida or even the United States. Click here to read one Florida teen's account of being bitten by a shark.

All things that sting

FWC

Jellyfish and stingrays and sea butterflies, oh my. While injuries from any of these creatures are rarely life-threatening, they can cause discomfort and put a damper on an otherwise pleasant day at the beach. Every Floridian learns the stingray shuffle at a young age and may balk at it when they get older, but it could potentially save you from a painful experience. The vibrations from shuffling your feet warn stingrays that there's a person nearby, causing them to swim away.

As far as jellyfish and sea butterflies go, lifeguards will issue warnings when they've been reported in the water. If you do experience a sting, seek medical assistance immediately to avoid complications. A lifeguard can provide vinegar for a jellyfish sting or a warm soak or compress for a stingray sting. Sea butterflies, which look like fiberglass, don't technically sting but they can get stuck in the skin, similar to the way a splinter would. They are nontoxic so medical treatment shouldn't be required.

Bacteria

Getty Images

This one is just gross. Enterococci, aka the bacteria found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, can be found in water at the beach, which indicates fecal pollution caused by stormwater runoff or human sewage. Yes, we're talking about poop making this both disgusting and dangerous. Disease, infection and rashes are some of the common side effects from swimming in water with high enterococci contamination levels. The Florida Department of Health routinely conducts bacteria-level tests; you can check those results here. Beachgoers should always be wary of entering the water if they have an open wound, including a fresh tattoo or piercing, and check for any advisories about bacteria levels, including algae.

While some of these things may seem scary, it's important to remember that Florida's beaches are safe as long as you follow the posted guidelines and advisories.

