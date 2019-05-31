Watch: Bear safety tips from FWC

Florida Fish and Wildlife released the first videos from a new "Living with Florida Black Bears" campaign to help residents avoid conflicts with black bears by putting their best paw forward.

The videos demonstrated how people can stay safe by securing trash and when to report a bear sighting. FWC said the hoped the videos will help communities be "BearWise" and coexist with Florida's wildlife.

Watch the videos below.

Bear Wise Communities from My FWC on Vimeo.

Cause for a Call from My FWC on Vimeo.

Vehicle Collisions With Bears from My FWC on Vimeo.

