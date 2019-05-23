An adult spelling quiz: 5 of the hardest words in the English language

Paul Hamrick successfully spells the word "binnacle" during the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in May 2018 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is approaching quickly, so with that in mind, an international team of linguists partnered with Merriam-Webster to analyze a decade's worth of words -- with the goal of finding out what knocked out the spelling bee's contestants in the final round.

According to the linguists, nature and natural science accounted for 38% of misspelled words, followed by words related to medicine, arts, politics and law.

Read the full story here: The hardest-to-spell words in the English language.

Do you think you could hang for even one round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee? Prove it. We took the list from the above report, showing the most challenging words to spell -- complete with phonetic pronunciations and definitions -- and made the quick spelling test below. Leave your score in the comments, and then challenge a friend or your mom. Good l-u-c-k!

Graham Media Group 2019