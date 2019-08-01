Back to school: Here's how to show teacher appreciation with Staples

ORLANDO, Fla. - Teachers constantly give time, money and resources to help their students succeed, now an office-supplies retailer is lending them a hand.

Staples is offering $10,000 in gift cards for 10 schools through its Thank a Teacher Sweepstakes, which is open until Sept. 14. Educators can be nominated through a Twitter or Instagram post that includes the hashtags #ThankaTeacher and #Sweepstakes. The post must also tag @StaplesStores.

Students and parents can also show teacher appreciation through the company's new rewards program. Through its website, Classroom Rewards allows parents to give 5% of their back-to-school purchases to a teacher or school until Sept. 15. The recipient of their choice will receive up to $250 through Staples Rewards. Teachers or schools can earn $5 for enrolling in the program.

The rewards from Staples don't stop there. From now until Aug. 3, all school supplies are 20% off with the purchase of a backpack. Elementary school teachers can buy fashion clipboards for $4, a 10-pack of markers for $2.99 and a four-pack of washable glue sticks for 97-cents.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.