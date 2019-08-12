Kristen Bell wants to help teachers; could we love her any more?

Not everyone has 11 million followers on Instagram. But Kristen Bell sure does. And do you want to know what she’s doing to reach those followers and use her celebrity for a bit of good?

She’s helping teachers get their classroom wish lists fulfilled. How cool is that?

Every Friday, Bell uses her social media account to put up a #FeaturedTeacherFriday post.

Here are a few examples.

Bell includes the featured teacher’s Amazon wish list and in turn asks her followers if they might be able to help donate supplies.

Bell often features teachers who work in low-income areas. One educator in New York nearly had her wish list fulfilled in full.

"I was speechless," Long Island middle school teacher Veronica Landa told "Good Morning America."

"I've always had an Amazon wish list with the things I wanted for my students, but never did I believe this would happen."

On one hand, it’s a little disappointing that we live in a country where school supplies aren’t necessarily easy to come by for all teachers. But on the other hand, we love to see Bell doing something like this. She seems so fun, relatable, honest -- and who hasn’t seen and giggled at her sloth video? -- and now this. Best real-life Disney princess of all time?

