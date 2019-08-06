Calling all teachers, students: A list of companies offering you major deals, discounts this month

August is now well underway, which, of course, means back-to-school time is coming up quickly.

Are you ready for the upcoming year? We thought we'd scour the internet for some deals.

Some of these promotions appear to be for the items teachers need for their classrooms: namely, book and school supplies. Other deals -- which, often time, students can get in on, too! -- are a little more random, but either way, it’s nice to know there are companies out there that value our educators and the young minds of our future, and want to cut them a little break.

As always, be sure to read the fine print before assuming this deal applies to you!

Anthropologie

The company is offering two whole months of Teacher Appreciation discounts. Now through Oct. 6, the store is letting teachers take 20% off all full-price, one-time purchases, so long as they have a valid teachers badge or ID. Get more details on this one from Anthro.

The Container Store

The company’s Organized Teacher program offers educators special discounts throughout the year to help organize their classrooms. If you’re a teacher and you’d like to cash in on your first offer, fill out this form. (This deal actually goes through Dec. 31, 2019).

PBS

PBS and PBS member stations have created videos, interactives, lesson plans and more for teachers. Click or tap here to access those materials.

Office Depot

Teachers can get 20% back in rewards on qualifying purchases when they present an Office Depot OfficeMax rewards member number, a teacher ID card and this coupon at checkout.

Barnes & Noble

Every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 15, teachers can take 25% off almost everything, and 10% off cafe treats. Learn more.

JoAnn Fabric

Educators can save 15% with JoAnn teacher rewards, although some exclusions apply. Get more information here.

Michaels

Show a valid educators ID to take 15% off every day. Details.

J Crew

This is year round, but worth mentioning: J Crew offers a 15% discount to college students and teachers. Learn more.

Banana Republic

Students and teachers can take 15% off full-priced items by showing a valid student ID or teachers badge. Here’s the scoop.

Champion

All members of the teaching community -- including retired eductors! -- can take 10% off at Champion, Hanes, JustMySize.com and OneHanesPlace.com. Click or tap here for more information, or check out this promo code.

Crocs

For anyone who’s looking for comfortable teacher shoes, this Crocs website had some related deals, at last check.

Costco

Here’s an exclusive teacher online-only offer: If you buy Costco Membership Activation Certificates and join Costco as a new member, you’ll score more than $60 in savings. Learn more.

Cole Haan

Register with a valid .edu email address and you can take 15% off at Cole Haan. This goes for teachers and grad students. More details.

Vera Bradley

Not only does Vera Bradley offer a discount for students and teachers, but the company also extends the following deal to first responders, nurses and military personnel: You can take 15% off on verabradley.com. You just need to verify your eligibility at checkout. Learn more.

Toms

Click or tap here to learn about the company's education discount.



Staples

If you filter by "teacher discounts," you can snag quite a few limited-time deals at Staples. What are they?

Reebok

Students and government employees, which includes military members, can take 20% off. Details here.

Madewell

Teachers and college students can score 15% off online and in stores, so long as you verify your eligibility. Learn more.

Dooney & Burke

Dooney & Bourke supports hardworking students and teachers, offering 15% off online. Click or tap here for more.

Caesars Palace

Travel deals, anyone? You can snag an extra 10% off the lowest available rate if you’re a student or teacher. Details.

Westgate Resorts

Qualified school personnel -- that includes teachers, counselors, administrators, substitute teachers, kitchen and janitorial staff -- can save 10% off the best available rate with the code EDUCATORS10. Details.

23andMe

If you’ve always wanted to learn more about your genes and your heritage, you might want to try ordering a kit from 23andMe, which offers this educators discount.

Samsung

Save up to 30% when shopping on Samsung.com. Members of the Student and Educator Discount Program receive easy access to low prices and special offers. Sign up here to save on computers, tablets, mobile phones, televisions, appliances and more.

Budget Truck Rental

Receive 20% off on local moves and 15% off on one-way moves, any day of the week, with the discount code TEACH.

HP

Save on PC services -- up to 50% off -- online. Learn more.

Bose

You can enjoy Bose sound in your home, office or school — all at special prices available only to U.S. educators.

Want more deals? Some of these are regional, and some you'll have to verify for yourselves, but check out this master list from the website Deal Hack.

