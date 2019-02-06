Death of Osceola County student under investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An 18-year-old Osceola County student died Tuesday after being found unconscious by his family when he got off a school bus, sheriff's officials said.

The student, who suffered from medical issues and was aided by a wheelchair, attended Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee, according to authorities.

Osceola County sheriff's spokesman Jacob Ruiz said the student's cause of death is under investigation, but his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Ruiz said the family called 911, and the teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

"This young man was on one of our special needs buses. The student was never left unattended on the bus. His regular bus driver and bus attendant followed appropriate protocol in securing the student on the bus and delivering the student to his home, where a family member received him," Osceola School District officials said in a statement.

School officials said they're saddened by the news.

"Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. We have our crisis team at the school (Wednesday) to help our students and staff with this loss," said Dana Schafer, spokeswoman for the Osceola School District.

No other details have been released.

