DeSantis to issue executive order eliminating Common Core in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will issue an executive order eliminating Common Core education standards from Florida schools.

The order calls for a full review and evaluation of the Florida State Standards.

DeSantis said he wants to streamline standardized testing, as well as increase the rate of literacy in schools.

"One of the things we would constantly hear about on the campaign trail is frustration from parents with Common Core and the testing," DeSantis said at Ida S. Baker High School in Cape Coral.

The Common Core standards cover mathematics and arts and literacy. The standards cover what students should know at the end of each grade level.

Parents have long argued against Common Core, complaining guidelines were too rigid with too much testing for students.

"When you complained about Common Core, I hear you. I told you I would do something about, and today we're acting to bring those promises into reality," DeSantis said.

“Governor @GovRonDeSantis has wasted no time as it pertains to this important issue. We fully support the decision to review the standards and sincerely appreciate and applaud his urgency.” @TinaDescovich, FCSBM President #FLpol pic.twitter.com/wP5hpzL0c3 — FCSBM (@fcsbm) January 31, 2019

The Florida Coalition of School Board Members praised DeSantis' announcement.

"Since its inception, the FCSBM has raised concerns about the Florida State Standards and called for the Department of Education to review its effectiveness and age-appropriate alignment," the group said in a statement.

